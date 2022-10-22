No end in sight for stranded South African students in Russia who face being left on the streets

Johannesburg - It’s week three of the SA students/Russia debacle and despite promises by the Mpumalanga Department of Basic Education (MPUDBE), no tuition and rent has been paid, leaving the future of 229 SA students in jeopardy. Since Monday, 40 medical students at the Saratov Chernyshevsky State University have been barred from attending classes. Now the Russian Embassy in SA has entered the fray. In a statement, the embassy said it took note of MPUDBE’s vows to assist students.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The Embassy of Russia in SA in collaboration with civic organisations is closely monitoring the situation. We would like to emphasise that as of October 20, 2022, there has been no official information about the alleged expulsions of SA students from Russian universities or their evictions from dorms. The Embassy is in direct contact with all the parties concerned. The Russian Foreign Ministry and Education Ministry are well aware of the situation some South African students in Russia have found themselves in. We are confident that all issues related to the implementation of contracts on providing educational services will soon be resolved,” the statement read. At a press conference earlier this week, Mpumalanga Education MEC, Bonakele Majuba climbed into students and accused them of working in the business interests of their former placement agency, Racus, also known as Green Tutu. The MEC accused students of exaggerating their plight. Many of the students went four months without receiving their monthly stipends. According to the department, the contract with Racus was not renewed because the agency failed to submit all the documents needed to continue. The department also did not find a suitable replacement, resulting in the accommodation, stipends and tuition fees of the students not being paid and some being barred from attending classes and others threatened with eviction.

“We will not be forced into illegal business dealings,” Majuba said. Chief Financial Officer at MPUDBE, Thokozile Ntuli cited the war in Russia as one of the reasons for the delay in payment. As things stand now, R28 million was transferred to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) on October 14, which in turn transferred the funds to the SA mission in Moscow. Dirco spokesperson, Lunga Ngqengelele confirmed the transfer but was unable to say exactly when the outstanding tuition and rent would be paid. After the press conference, students lashed back at MPUDBE, saying: “Mr Majuba said we are exaggerating everything and what we did is propaganda, which is false. The parents and students went to the media to seek help and to bring attention to our problems. It is not an exaggeration because tuition fees were due at the beginning of August and till today it still hasn’t been paid. All the students haven’t received money for accommodation as well and we are in a crisis.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Student leader Bahlengiwe Malaza, who is a fifth year medical student in Saratov said the MPUDBE delegation which arrived in her city this week met with the dean of the university. “The dean met them but he wants the outstanding fees paid. This is so embarrassing for us. I received my stipend but at my university alone, there are eight students who have still not received their stipends. There’s still no way forward. Right now, I can’t go to class so I spend my time indoors, studying, hoping for a way forward,” she said. MPUDBE, spokesperson, Jasper Zwane insisted that all stipends were paid to students.

Story continues below Advertisement

Screengrabs from students who claim to have been deserted by the Mpumalanga Department of Basic Education. Supplied image. “Stipends were processed for all students at their respective universities. No one has been expelled or evicted. Our officials are in Russia and meeting with the students and the embassy. What else are we supposed to do or say?” Zwane said. The National Department of Basic Education said it cannot get involved at this stage as it’s a provincial matter. Students, in a statement said: “The main question is when and how will they pay for it all, because time is not on our side. Will Dirco pay directly to our landlords? Lease agreements were submitted to the department more than a month ago, yet they talk about not having rental agreements to pay for accommodation. We were told to use our stipend to pay for delayed accommodation and the department said that they will reimburse us. Unfortunately nothing was mentioned about that during the press conference,” the statement read.

Students have also asked for their monthly stipends to be increased from R5 000 to R10 000. The MPUDBE has insisted that it has been in constant communication with the students and leadership, but students refuted this claim. “The MEC mentioned that he communicates with the leaders on a weekly basis but this has caused a lot of confusion because we, the leaders, are not aware of this. Which leaders is he referring to? The leaders and students have been waiting for communication from the department but they haven’t communicated with us.” their statement continued.

Another student, Trueman Mahlanga said: ”As I’m talking to you now at this moment in time, nothing has been paid. The person whom they claim is responsible, we try to call him but he says he is in another country so he cannot help us. Honestly speaking, I think by December things will be alright but it will be too late by then,” he said. During the press conference with the students, media and MPUDBE, students aired their frustrations, saying: “We all need private accommodation. We stay in shitty dirty places”. Another said: “Racus did give us problems, but stipends, rent and university fees were never delayed. Even with the sanctions in place. Students didn't have to wait for months to receive their stipends and rent.”