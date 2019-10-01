No, this is not pulp fiction: SA aces in paper recycling









Boy carrying a recycle trash in a park. Image: supplied. Simple environmentally conscious action by South Africans from all walks of life has resulted in the country beating several of its top international counterparts in terms of recycling. The nation, last year, recovered 1.285 million tons of recyclable paper products. This recycling effort put South Africa’s paper recovery rate at 71.7%, and RecyclePaperZA - the country’s paper recycling association - general manager Anele Sololo pointed out this was well above the global average of 59.3%. She explained the country’s paper recycling success was the result of a collective effort made in the home, at schools, universities, the workplace and in many other places in South Africa, which she said had a huge appetite for using paper. “Recycling requires a collective effort, from retailers to the consumer,” said Sololo.

“We can all play a small part in making sure that recyclable paper gets where it should: to the paper recycling mills across the country.”

To put South Africa’s recycling rate into context, the 1.285 million tons of recovered paper and paper packaging, if tightly baled, would cover 166 rugby fields.

This amount of recovered paper products would also fill 1542 Olympic swimming pools, and is the equivalent weight of 214208 adult African elephants.

Sololo added that recycling such an amount of paper products also had significant implications for landfills around the country.

“The paper recovered in 2018 saved 3.855 million cubic metres of landfill space,” she said.

Sololo said the recovered fibre from recycled paper products was used to make new products used widely every day.

“More than 90% of this recovered paper is used for the local beneficiation of new paper packaging and tissue products.”

While paper and related products are easily available, and are often thrown away after use, there is growing pressure on citizens to be more conscious of the way their behaviour affects the planet.

Growing awareness of the need to protect the environment has sparked climate-change strikes worldwide, and a huge gathering took place in Johannesburg on September 20.

Across the world on that date, thousands of men, women and children took to the streets to demand that world leaders take action to mitigate the effects of global warming.

That climate-change strike in Johannesburg took place on National Recycling Day.

As millions of people become increasingly concerned about the health of the planet, environmental experts insisted that recycling could significantly contribute towards improving the planet’s well-being.

RecyclePaperZA has urged South Africans to get into the recycling rhythm, and said they could start by recycling paper-based containers such as beverage cartons and paper cups.

The recycling association also advised people to have a separate bag for paper recycling, and to find out what products were made from recycled paper.

