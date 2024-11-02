Nomcebo Zikode, Fireboy DML and Sofiya Nzau team up to showcas the richness of African culture in a new song

Multi-award-winning songbird Nomcebo Zikode has teamed up with other Africa giants, Sofiya Nzau and Fireboy DML, in a single titled ‘Meta’ that embodies the rich diversity of African music. The combination of three diverse voices—Sofiya Nzau (Kenya), whose dynamic stage presence enthrals audiences; Fireboy DML (Nigeria), known for his contagious Afrobeat sound; and Grammy Award-winning Zikode, lauded for her passionate and powerful performances—showcases how African musicians have the ability to influence the world of music.

It is explained that the song highlights the creative flair of African musicians and their capacity to produce music that cuts beyond boundaries. Zikode praised the collaboration as a celebration of diverse sounds, highlighting the interconnectedness of people. “I am a strong supporter of collaboration in the music industry, so I am incredibly happy to have worked with my fellow African artists, Fireboy and Sofiya,” says Zikode.

“This song is a celebration of our different sounds coming together so beautifully, representing the richness of our African culture and how connected we all are.” The release of this single also marks the acceptance of 3 Step, a genre that embraces diversity and creativity, blending traditional African rhythms with contemporary influences, creating a sound that is both fresh and deeply rooted in cultural musical heritage. “Exploring the 3 Step genre as an Afrobeats artist has been an exciting challenge for me," says Nigerian Fireboy DML.

“It challenged me and introduced me to a whole different atmosphere. Working with others on this song has improved my artistic abilities.” Sofiya Nzau, a Kenyan sensation, added, “It has been an absolute dream to work alongside these incredible giants in the African music scene. What we have produced together makes me incredibly proud.” They further explain that, Meta serves as a potent reminder of the continent's expanding worldwide influence as African music continues to gain popularity on international stages.