Non-payment of salaries and retrenchments shocker at Damelin and CTC colleges

Two private colleges under the “premier education group”, Education Holdings, are embroiled in alleged retrenchments and non-payment of salaries to its staff. Some of the affected workers, who spoke to Independent Media on condition of anonymity, said it was not the first time there had been late and non-payment of salaries at both colleges.

“We are really struggling as workers as this is not the first time we have had to face the challenges … We are now unable to provide for our families as a result of late and non-payment of our salaries. “There has been no consultation with us and we have to keep on going to work as if everything is okay when we are suffering,” a lecturer said. The South African Federation of Trade Unions has taken up the issues raised by a group of employees and former employees of the colleges. Saftu said employees were mistreated and bullied by management who failed to address their issues.

The federation said it had learnt from employees that non-payment and delay in payment of salaries had become the norm for Damelin employees who were yet to be paid their October salaries just days before the end of a new month. “Saftu is shocked to learn of the unprofessional, abusive employment relations at Damelin College and Central Technical College (CTC) in Gauteng. Both these private colleges are owned by the Education Investment Corporation Limited (Edcor) group. “In consultation meeting in which workers agreed to join a trade union affiliate organising in the sector, the testimonies of workers (mostly lecturers in Gauteng) shows that the private college is flagrantly disregarding the rights of workers,” Saftu spokesperson Trevor Shaku said.

Educor Holdings describes itself as a premier education group comprising many well-known brands across southern Africa. Shaku said Damelin was not the only college affected under the group. It was reported that Damelin’s sister college, CTC, had closed its branches in Pretoria and Johannesburg and retrenched employees, without following due processes. “Workers were retrenched without proper consultation. These workers have not been paid their September and October salaries, despite being issued payslips for both months,” Saftu said.

When it comes to handling matters affecting the lives and livelihoods of workers, some staffers have accused management of being arrogant and creating a culture of fear and intimidation. “Workers grievances are handled with unprofessionalism (sic), especially in Gauteng and Pretoria. Each time they raise complaints about the payments and other grievances, they are told they can leave the company if they are not satisfied. These are tantrums only selfish children can throw and this has led to a working culture where workers are not free to raise their dissatisfaction and grievances,” he said. Attempts to get comment from Educor Holdings were unsuccessful at the time of going to publication, following calls, emails and WhatsApp messages to representatives.

Another staff member said some workers had recently hit one of the CTC managers. “Things were so bad the last time that we, fed-up employees, cornered and physically beat a manager in Pretoria. Our payment was duly processed. Now things are really bad and we are not sure what to do any more following these retrenchments,” the worker said. Another affected employee and CTC lecturer said things were bad at home as she needed to plan for December and January.