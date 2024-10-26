NPL ambassador, Vicky MacIntosh makes history as SA’s first Hyrox champion

South Africa’s fitness scene recently witnessed a historic moment as elite-level triathlete and CrossFitter, Vicky MacIntosh, took victory in the first-ever Hyrox race held on African soil. The 33-year-old’s win in Cape Town secured her place in the 2024 Hyrox World Championships, marking her as the country’s first professional athlete to qualify for this prestigious global event. This achievement coincides with another milestone for MacIntosh, as she officially announces her ambassadorship with leading sports supplement brand, NPL (Nutritional Performance Labs). As the newest ambassador for NPL, MacIntosh is not only celebrating her recent Hyrox victory but also championing the benefits of proper supplementation in athletic performance.

“Our partnership with Vicky has been integral to her training, helping her optimise her nutrition and recovery to stay competitive at the international level,” said Cherrie Blackmore, Head of Marketing at NPL. MacIntosh’ supplement regimen, tailored for the rigours of Hyrox, includes NPL’s Platinum Whey, maltodextrin for sustained energy, and NPL Creatine Monohydrate for strength and endurance. She also relies on NPL’s VitaPack to ensure her body is equipped with essential vitamins and minerals, promoting overall health and recovery. “Nutrition plays a massive role in success at Hyrox, especially for women,” explains Vicky. “There’s a lot of confusion out there about how supplements should be used effectively. With NPL, I’m eager to share knowledge on fueling for high-performance sports, particularly for female athletes.”

Hyrox, a hybrid fitness race combining running with functional workout stations, has rapidly gained popularity across the globe. In SA, the sport is captivating an increasing number of athletes, both professional and amateur. MacIntosh, known for her versatility across endurance sports, quickly adapted to the rigorous demands of Hyrox, which challenges athletes with eight rounds of 1 km runs interspersed with high-intensity workout stations. “Hyrox is unique because its exercises are simple but demanding, making it accessible to a wide range of people. This race format not only tests physical fitness but also mental resilience,” said MacIntosh. MacIntosh’s win in Cape Town is a significant step in putting SA on the Hyrox map. As she continues to compete internationally, her ambition is to bring more attention to this emerging sport and inspire other South Africans to get involved.

“My goal is not only to qualify for the Elite 15 circuit, the top echelon of Hyrox athletes worldwide, but also to pioneer the sport’s growth in South Africa,” Vicky shared. “With NPL’s support, I hope to build a thriving Hyrox community here, showing that South Africa can compete on the world stage,” she said. NPL is equally enthusiastic about the partnership. “Vicky MacIntosh embodies the spirit of NPL and everything we stand for – excellence, dedication, and a commitment to pushing boundaries. We are proud to fuel her journey as she continues to break new ground in Hyrox,” said Cherrie. Following her triumphant Hyrox debut, Vicky is gearing up for a busy season, with competitions lined up in Europe as she works towards securing a spot in the Elite 15 circuit. As she takes on new challenges, NPL will be by her side, fuelling her progress with their premium line of sports supplements.