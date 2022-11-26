NSPCA calls for support as an increasing number of pitbulls are being surrendered to the animal welfare organisation

Johannesburg - The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) reported a spike in the number of pit bulls that have been surrendered to them in recent weeks. This is as national debates continue to rage over the safety of keeping this breed of dogs amidst reports of them attacking humans, especially children.

“SPCAs around South Africa are facing the difficult task of dealing with the aftermath of these tragic attacks,” NSPCA Public Relations Officer Keshvi Nair said in a statement. She added that pitbulls are being surrendered to the animal welfare organisation “in large numbers” and, in communities where owners have not surrendered their pitbulls, the communities are beginning to take matters into their own hands. “Animals are being poisoned, stabbed, beaten, and set alight in retaliation from angry communities.”

Nair added that this issue has also gained the attention of major political parties, National Unions, and National Civic Organisations who either “quote or misquote the NSPCA or threaten/instruct pitbull owners to surrender their dogs to the SPCA.” “As the number of aggressive dogs surrendered to SPCAs across South Africa increases, so too does the NSPCAs concern for the effect this will have on SPCAs, especially the smaller societies operating in outlying areas, as well as what will happen in the areas where there are no SPCAs,” she said. Nair explained that the SPCA does not receive funding from the government.

“In addition to the vital work that SPCAs are already providing to their communities on limited resources, we are faced with dealing with this issue alone as well.” Nair said that the SPCA is taking “action at great risk and cost to assist animals and communities,” and has called for support from relevant parties. “Realistically, the movement does not have the resources to cover the cost of this national campaign without support from other relevant role-players in this matter.”

She said that they have also formally addressed the Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, and Land Reform to enquire about what their plans are for pit bulls and what strategies they have to address this national issue. “There is an urgent need for government intervention with regard to this issue, failing which humans and animals could be harmed at an even greater scale.” The Saturday Star