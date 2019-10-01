Ocean, cryosphere 'taking heat' from climate change









File image. A clear call to action. That’s how Dr Judy Mann views a landmark assessment by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). It details how the ocean is warmer, more acidic and less productive, how melting glaciers and ice sheets are causing sea-level rise, and coastal extreme events are becoming more severe. “The reason this report is so important is because the oceans cover over 70% of our planet, and all life on Earth, including humans is directly or indirectly dependent on the ocean,” says Mann, a conservation strategist at the SA Association for Marine Biological Research, of the IPCC’s Special Report on the Ocean and Cryosphere in a Changing Climate. What happens in the ocean is critical to humanity’s future, she says. “The information in the report, which comes from the work of hundreds of scientists around the world, is more than cause for concern, it’s a call to action. “Now is the time to act, if we want our children and grandchildren to live on a planet that can sustain human life, through the maintenance of the biodiversity and life support systems that make Earth habitable to humans.”

The 900-page report says the ocean and the cryosphere - the frozen parts of the planet - play a critical role for life on Earth, but climate change impacts are having profound consequences for ecosystems and people.

Global warming has already reached 1°C above the pre-industrial level, due to past and current greenhouse gas emissions.

“The world’s ocean and cryosphere have been ‘taking the heat’ from climate change for decades, and consequences for nature and humanity are sweeping and severe,” explains Ko Barrett, vice-chairperson of the IPCC. “The report highlights the urgency of timely, ambitious, co-ordinated, and enduring actions. What’s at stake is the health of ecosystems, wildlife, and importantly, the world we leave our children.”

There is now less ice.

“The water in the ocean is getting warmer as the oceans have absorbed more than 90% of the excess heat in Earth’s climate system produced by human activities,” Mann says. “Since 1993 the rate of warming has more than doubled.”

Global mean sea level is rising, with acceleration in recent decades from increasing rates of ice loss from the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets.

“This matters because millions of people live in low-lying coastal areas - think about islands and cities such as New York. As the global mean sea level rises people will be increasingly threatened with rising water levels and will have to invest enormous amounts of money in protecting their homes.

“Coastal cities and towns and harbours in SA will be impacted by rising sea levels. The ocean drives our climate and weather and a warmer ocean means more extreme weather events such as cyclones with increases in extreme waves, wind and rainfall, all of which can increase coastal erosion and flooding. Recent floods in Mozambique show the devastating effects of strong cyclones.”

Warmer oceans impact negatively on coral reefs, causing coral bleaching and death. “South African coral reefs are important for tourism - they help support people through job creation.”

The ocean is becoming more acidic, absorbing up to 30% of human-made carbon dioxide emissions since the 1980s.

“Many of the animals we use for food need calcium to grow, and a more acidic ocean impacts these animals’ ability to survive. From tiny planktonic animals to corals - all can be affected.”

The ocean has less oxygen, critical for life in the ocean, says Mann.

“Marine animals are changing their distribution and abundance as conditions change. An overall decrease in global biomass of marine animal communities is predicted. People rely on many marine animals for food. As fish stocks decrease and move, our supply of fish from the sea will decrease.”

The changes needed to avoid the serious impacts predicted in the report are “enormous” and relate to all aspects of life. “Regardless of whether you live close to the ocean or far away from the sea, whether you eat seafood or not, this report shows us that every one of us needs a healthy ocean to survive, and now is the time to work together to ensure our own future,” she says.

The Saturday Star