One half of SA's 'dagga couple' hailed as hero of cannabis community following his murder
Cannabis activist Julian Stobbs, who together with his partner Myrtle Clarke mounted an exhaustive legal battle against the government for the legalisation of cannabis, was shot dead at the couple’s home near Lanseria during an armed robbery in the early hours of the morning.
The attackers entered their bedroom and shot and fatally wounded Stobbs, according to a statement by the couple’s non-profit company, Fields of Green for All.
“Myrtle was physically left unharmed and the attackers made off with two cellphones and two laptops. The cannabis community is mourning the passing of our hero.”
In 2010, Stobbs, who was a retired Royal Navy air traffic controller and art director in the TV and film industry, was arrested with Clarke at their home on charges of possession and dealing in drugs.
The couple became full-time drug policy activists, suing seven government departments on charges of enacting unlawful laws.
“I am very sad to hear what has happened,” said Jeremy Acton, founder of the Dagga Party of South Africa. “The Dagga Couple led the way for most of the movement ever since we started fighting for the legalisation of cannabis.”
Rastafarian Gareth Prince, whose court challenge, together with Acton, led to the landmark September 2018 ruling decriminalising cannabis use and possession in private spaces, said the couple were instrumental in ensuring the court victory.
“It’s with great sadness that we heard of Julian’s passing in another senseless act of violence. Julian was a hero. We can only draw strength from his fearlessness and determination to right unjust laws.”