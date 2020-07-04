One half of SA's 'dagga couple' hailed as hero of cannabis community following his murder

Johannesburg – The other half of South Africa’s “Dagga Couple” has been hailed as a hero of the country’s cannabis community after his murder yesterday.

Cannabis activist Julian Stobbs, who together with his partner Myrtle Clarke mounted an exhaustive legal battle against the government for the legalisation of cannabis, was shot dead at the couple’s home near Lanseria during an armed robbery in the early hours of the morning.

The attackers entered their bedroom and shot and fatally wounded Stobbs, according to a statement by the couple’s non-profit company, Fields of Green for All.

“Myrtle was physically left unharmed and the attackers made off with two cellphones and two laptops. The cannabis community is mourning the passing of our hero.”

In 2010, Stobbs, who was a retired Royal Navy air traffic controller and art director in the TV and film industry, was arrested with Clarke at their home on charges of possession and dealing in drugs.