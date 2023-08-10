One in four Americans regret at least one of their tattoos, new study finds

Johannesburg - One in four American adults admit to having tattoo regret in 2023, a new study has found. The research, conducted by Advanced Dermatology, who offer a wide range of dermatological, aesthetic and medical aesthetic treatments for all skin types, also found that permanent ink is getting a lot less permanent.

The report added that 23% of the survey’s respondents from the US plan on getting their tattoos removed in the future. They also explained that the forearm, bicep, chest, and shoulder are the most regrettable parts of the body to tattoo. Meanwhile, the top five tattoos people regret include lettering or scripts, symbols, names, animal designs, and tribal tattoos.

In addition, 68% of the Advanced Dermatology respondents believe that the rise of tattooing is due to the ease of removal down the road. The research also found that one in 10 have got a tattoo for a significant other, and then broken up “While over half said they started to regret their tattoo about two years after getting it,18% said regret set in after just a few days,” the researchers said. “This might be because one in five have gotten a tattoo under the influence.”