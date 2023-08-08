Openview adds East Coast Radio to their audio bouquet

Johannesburg - Openview has added leading KwaZulu-Natal commercial broadcaster East Coast Radio (ECR) to their free-to-air satellite platform’s audio bouquet. And with an audience of more than 1.1 million tuning into the radio station, ECR will now have a significantly expanded reach into more than 3 million Openview households. This development raises the number of radio channels available on the Openview audio bouquet to 26.

East Coast Radio is acclaimed for platforming the latest music hits, as well as their engaging talk shows and news updates, which are all key factors in the station’s mass appeal. And this strategic collaboration between Openview and ECR aims to “enhance the entertainment and news experience for millions of listeners across the country”. “Our mission at Openview has always been to bring our audience the best in entertainment, and the addition of East Coast Radio to our radio bouquet reaffirms this commitment,” Mmatshipi Matebane, executive head at Openview said. “We are thrilled to partner with East Coast Radio, a station renowned for its lively content and extensive listenership, and we believe this collaboration will greatly enrich the entertainment options available to our viewers.”

Meanwhile, Openview continues to “strengthen its position as a leading provider of free-to-air satellite television in South Africa, and this expansion ensures that Openview users can enjoy an increasingly rich variety of fresh content, keeping them informed and entertained, without any monthly fees,” the broadcast satellite television provider said. And as the excitement builds around the collaboration between ECR and Openview, the radio station’s managing director Boni Mchunu said they strive to stay at the forefront of the audio industry. “ECR being part of the Openview audio bouquet further solidifies our position as a leading commercial broadcaster in KwaZulu-Natal,” Mchunu said.