Carping point: What we lost in The Arch, a man who taught us to dream

Johannesburg - A little bit of all of us died this week. We might not have realised it, if only because the crystal-clear voice of a man who was physically small but a moral giant had been stilled in recent years. Desmond Mpilo Tutu is known to most South Africans under the age of 40 at best as the face of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, another entry in the pages of fading history book, that is feverishly being rewritten by the desperate and the opportunists.

He was so much more. He deserves so much more. He spoke truth when it literally was dangerous to do so. He was vilified at the time for embarrassing South Africa internationally; there are those now who vilify him now for the way he tried to conduct the TRC and embarrass icons. If there was any embarrassment to anyone; those who felt it, deserved it because they had brought it on themselves. The “Arch” lived his faith and convictions in a time when there was no social media to record it.

Unlike so many other leaders before, during and after, he was resolute – and he was brave. He gave succour to the poor, the vulnerable and the marginalised and scourged the backs of the many pharaohs and Pharisees who had their consciences warped by privilege, both inherited and won from the trough of the gravy train. Most of all he was humble. We have forgotten much of this in the last 27 years. We have forgotten how to be kind; we have forgotten how to be honest. Perhaps the biggest crime is that we have forgotten how to dream. Some of us have even dare to try to pervert his hope of a Rainbow Nation, as “rainbowism”, a pejorative that re-imagines him as a 21st century Uncle Tom hellbent on squandering the legacy he and Nelson Mandela and other leaders of their ilk sacrificed so much for to bequeath us.