Covid-19 vaccine roll-out to 12-17 age group raises intriguing issues

Johannesburg - Next week the next cohort in the government’s drive to vaccinate the nation becomes eligible. It’s an important group – the 12- to 17 year olds; they’ll be next year’s high school population all the way to matric.

But it raises an intriguing issue. What happens to the children of parents who are profoundly anti-vaxx? It’s perhaps the only reason why it’s a pity that the vaccination programme is not being extended to schools but only being rolled out at existing EVDS points which might limit access if vaccine hesitant parents refuse to take them there.

The good news, of course, is that if they can encourage their parents to take them to those vaccination centres – or just let them go and get jabbed – maybe they’ll encourage their parents to get the jab too.

Opening vaccinations to this age group is a big step forward in the war to get everyone vaccinated and the ongoing battle against anti-vaxxers, especially since parental consent is not necessary because the Children’s Act allows these children to give their own consent.