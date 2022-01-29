It’s time for South Africans to get their hands dirty if we are going to radically transform our country
Editorial
Johannesburg - In a country such as ours with its historic and horrifying inequality, there is huge pressure on young people to get educated, to get a job and break the cycle of poverty that has endured for generations.
This is exactly how it should be. If we are going to radically economically transform our country and drive prosperity, we can only do it through upskilling the workforce, so that when there are vacancies, the candidates are properly equipped to take full advantage of them.
As it is, our levels of unemployment are reaching unprecedented levels at just under 50%, with the youth shouldering a disproportionately, and increasingly, dire burden where three out of four people under 25 are currently jobless.
The answer is not a university education for multiple reasons: for a start there simply aren’t enough places for everyone who qualifies to enrol for a first-year course. Then there is the cost of getting to university, especially for those who do not have a university in their town or city. But perhaps the greatest problem is that a university degree is no guarantee of a well-paying job – or any job for that matter.
There’s a far better chance at getting employed and even starting your own business if you learn a trade. It’s counter-intuitive, but it really is the law of supply and demand: far too many people think white-collar jobs are the way to go, meaning that far fewer youth are choosing blue-collar careers, so qualified tradespeople are in far greater demand than ever before – and can charge more because of it. It’s also easier to access vocational training because of the incredible network of TVET colleges around the nation – and it’s cheaper.
It’s time to break the stigma and for South Africans to get their hands dirty – or starve through pride.