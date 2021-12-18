Jacob Zuma’s antics over court ‘go back to jailʼ ruling flies in the face of the rule of law

Johannesburg - One of the saddest indictments of our country this week has been the crying wolf about the dangers of jailing Jacob Zuma, after the Gauteng High Court ruled that he had been improperly released on medical parole earlier this year.

There was never any doubt in law that former Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser had wholly overstepped his authority when he ordered Zuma’s release, but this week when Judge Keoagile Matojane unequivocally explained why our perennially constitutional delinquent former president should go back to his cell, there was the usual cacophony of doomsayers.

Just as predictably his legal team announced their intention to appeal. This one will be fascinating: after thumbing his nose at the most senior judge in the country and being jailed by the Constitutional Court because of it, his lawyers will ultimately be asking it to rule on this week’s judgment.

We dare not become fixated by this particular legal issue – which Zuma brought about all by himself – when there is a far more serious case waiting in the wings in 2022; his corruption trial which he has done everything to delay or derail for almost 20 years.