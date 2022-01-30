PoeticLicence: Besides Eskom, Johannesburg has been dark for a long time

Johannesburg - Older boys in the township used to tell us that when you enter the CBD of the city of gold, you needed to change how you walk. They told us that when you throw your weight into your stride, the earth squeaks. Be kind to the ground and listen when the earth speaks.

So we remain alert. Add a little bounce to our step. A little grace in our demeanour. We have inherited this rhythm from the sounding of drums and its vibrations through our ancestry. We glide in the pathways of this once glittering neon and concrete jungle, now a heap of rubble. If cleanliness is nearer to godliness, this city has gradually gravitated to infernal regions.

Older boys used to tell us that after you’ve changed how you walk, your guard must remain lifted. And the voices in your guts should be so loud, they echo in internal regions. I suppose we have always feared this town. It always wanted a version of ourselves that was the most endowed with street smarts. Besides Eskom, this city has been dark for a long time.

Its streets would morph into their truer form when lights on Mandela bridge illuminated the skyline. But not even the bridge’s fading colours of a rainbow could save you. Too many people have been entrapped in the stranglehold of the dark cloud that hovers over this city. This city, in dire need of change and realignment.

We are bleakly desensitised, deadened to violence; migrants say its South Africans, #PutSouthAfricaFirst say it’s the illegal migrants. We bring fires to a city already burning. The thicker the smoke, the thicker our skins.

I suppose we've always known of the shadowy figures that lurked beyond the mist, beyond the fog, beyond the smoke at every street corner. Cornered, you either retreat, act like you are willing to gamble with your soul, or you lose it. These figures are willing to gut you and eat what you have already digested.

But we all bring empty bellies to the city. Participating in a perpetual parade of people pacing up and down the daily races. Going nowhere. Older boys told us to be wary of whom we speak to. They told us that when we first enter the realm of the CBD, we should strut the streets like we have been here before. To walk like there was gold beneath our feet.

Those who don’t get shot for refusing to hand over a cellphone or a wallet on payday. Shooters don't run. They casually walk away. You don't show fear in these streets. It only attracts the soul of the city.

Older boys have warned us about the hunger that lurks in the rumbling belly of this city. But nobody told them that this is where these shadowy figures come from. That we grow to become these shadows. These shadows are the soul of the city. And it feeds.