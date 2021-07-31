Rugby - A wonderful distraction from the horrors of July

Johannesburg - It was the legendary Liverpool manager Bill Shankly who uttered the immortal words, “Some people think football’s a matter of life and death; I can assure you it’s much, much more.” The current British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa is shaping up a little like that, with unedifying glances into the behaviour of those who really should know better. For the train spotters among the most ardent fans though, this week’s been pure rugby gold.

It started last week with Lions coach Warren Gatland using old media, to wit the travelling sports hacks from the British papers, to leak a story that he was incensed by the appointment of Marius Jonkers as the TV Match Official after the New Zealander originally selected by World Rugby couldn’t make it. The leaked story did its trick. Jonker, usually one of the best TMOs in the game, behaved like a rabbit in the headlights last Saturday. He was so determined to be impartial, that he disallowed two possible Springbok tries. The Lions eventually won by five points. This week it was game on; Bok fans were incensed that their team had lost – despite being riddled with Covid-19. Jonker took it in the neck, but no one took on Gatland for his gamesmanship. Enter Rassie Erasmus, South Africa’s director of rugby. He had already got up the Lions’ noses for acting as water boy going on the pitch to pass on advice – even though the Lions use their kicking coach to the same effect.

Erasmus took to Twitter; officially asking questions about rugby safety in the guise of his role as director and re-tweeting other accounts – one maybe a burner account run by himself or even coach Jacques Nienaber – to point out glaring errors in the refereeing of last Saturday’s Test. It was a very clever ruse, especially against the trolling standards of RET-istas and Bell Pottinger-bots. The Lions, though, had a sense of humour failure, but nothing compared to some of the UK sports journalists who got stuck in boots and all. None, if any, seemed to look at the merits of what Erasmus was saying; they played the man, not the ball. Then Erasmus twisted the thumbscrews a little tighter by saying South Africa would never take issue with the fact (or mention) that the ref for tonight’s critically important second Test is a New Zealander, just like Gatland – while doing just that in the process.