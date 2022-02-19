South Africa is in free fall while our politicians live in la-la land

Johannesburg - Our political leaders are oblivious of many things – it’s obvious from what often comes out of their mouths. They say things for immediate gratification, without fear of consequence. It’s one of the reasons why there has been a shift to identity politics and basest populism. It’s one of the reasons why our tinderbox of a country was so easy to set alight last July.

But there are consequences. There always are. At one end, South Africans maak ‘n plan, the rich simply outsource the government services; education, health and security. When there’s load shedding, they put in generators. On the other end, the poor outsource justice to township godfathers and vigilantes and illegally connect to the powerlines. But there are others who come up with another plan. These are mostly young South Africans, qualified and ambitious but with no faith in the government They don’t want grants. They don’t even want the government to give them jobs. They want to know that their taxes won’t line a tenderpreneur’s pocket.

They want to know they have a future. Increasing numbers of them don’t. The attempted insurrection was an inflection point for many. They made up their minds – they’re packing up to leave. Their visas to live and work in other countries where they believe they will have a future, safely raise a family and be properly served by that government, are being approved and posted to them. The cynics will jeer and wish them good riddance. The populists will rub their hands in glee.