The NPA and the Hawks mend their ruined reputations

Editorial The arrest and appearance in court of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is a cause for celebration, but don’t finish the champagne just yet because this is far from over. The matter against Magashule and his co-accused – charged with fraud and other counts relating to a questionable contract issued to identify houses in the Free State with asbestos roofs – was postponed to February. We are constantly reminded that the attainment of justice is a marathon, not a sprint, and that although the wheels of justice grind slowly, they grind surely and inexorably. However, we are also told that justice delayed is justice denied, both for those accused and for the victims. In this case, and several others of malfeasance where state funds have been stolen, the victim – the country as a whole – has been waiting years, decades in some instances, for justice.

Slowly, we are being given reason to hope that the miscreants will get their comeuppance. In addition to Magashule’s arrest, and those of others linked to the asbestos tender, we have had the arrests of Angelo Agrizzi and company on allegations of bribing government officials to secure tenders, and, in June, eight were nabbed for the VBS bank “heist”. Magashule’s arrest shows that the Hawks have finally taken off the kid gloves and that everyone is fair game.

It is about time. The VBS arrests came nearly two years after advocate Terry Motau released his now infamous “The Great Bank Heist” report. Even allowing for the mountain of evidence to be waded through, this is far too long. Much hope was placed in Shamila Batohi when she took up the position of National Director of Public Prosecutions.

However, her performance – and that of the Hawks – did little to justify that hope until the slew of high-profile arrests began, culminating in the big fish Magashule yesterday.

The reputations of the National Prosecuting Authority and Hawks lay in tatters for their seeming inability to act in the face of evidence of rampant corruption. Finally they are showing their mettle and mending their damaged reputations.

The Saturday Star