We need to stop thinking in terms of superheroes and supervillains

Editorial

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Thursday night. This time it wasn’t about the latest lockdown regulations or Covid-19 infection rates, but the pandemic in all its malignance overshadowed everything he said.

For many commentators – public and political – the president’s State of the Nation Address offered nothing new. Many thought it was tedious and boring. Others claims the same promises that were made this week were those made in previous years.

They’re only half right. The fact that the promises remain the same is because the mountain of work that has to be completed to set this country aright remains immense. We are dealing with the legacies of decades of structural and institutional inequality from apartheid and a decade of kleptocracy that is probably unmatched on the African continent, as well as the greatest global public health crisis in living memory.

The struggle to address this is as gruelling as it is painstaking. There are no shortcuts – only ever-increasing needs. The president and his administration recognised this on Thursday; first and foremost, by extending the critically important relief grants, that have done so much to stave off disaster, for another three months, secondly by tabulating the critical tasks that still have to be done.