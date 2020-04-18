Opportunistic criminals responsible for theft and arson at schools during Covid-19 lockdown

Johannesburg - Opportunistic criminals and those struggling to make ends meet during the national lockdown are believed to be responsible for the burglary and torching of schools across the country. This includes the theft of valuable equipment and groceries at 55 educational facilities in Gauteng since the countrywide shutdown began and 15 in just two days. Some of these schools were also burnt to the ground, leaving youngsters with no place to learn once the academic year resumes. Many of these crimes were committed at township schools in vulnerable communities which are heavily reliant on government resources, and will battle to operate once schools reopen. This week, 41 people were arrested in relation to the theft and vandalism at schools, with Gauteng provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela appointing a team of investigators to look into these incidents.

But as DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Education Khume Ramulifho explained, this is not a new trend as criminals are known to target schools when they are on recess.

“The fact that the department is investing in technological gadgets and facilities attracts criminals, as they sell stolen goods like smart boards, computers and even food meant for nutrition programmes.”

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is also aware of school property being at risk when they are on holiday and admitted during his legislature response at the end of February that this, too, was the case during the December holidays.

“The department is aware of a total of 16 schools in which incidents of vandalism, arson and theft occurred during the festive season,” he said in his written Gauteng provincial legislature reply.

These criminal acts during the year-end break were estimated to amount to almost R7.5 million and also occurred at underprivileged areas, such as Sedibeng, the Johannesburg CBD and Soweto.

Lesufi said his department was working with the Gauteng Department of Community Safety as well as the SAPS to protect schools, particularly when they are on holiday.

These measures include regular and random patrols by law-enforcement authorities and school governing bodies, while schools have been requested to engage private security companies to assist in the protection of their property.

But Dr Johan Burger, a senior researcher at the Institute for Security Studies, said protecting school property could prove difficult during lockdown.

“With police resources already thin on the ground with their added responsibility to enforce the disaster-related regulations and the lockdown, it's highly unlikely that they would be in a position to guard or protect all Gauteng schools, or even all township schools.

“At best, they may agree to carry out occasional patrols in the areas where schools are located.”

He said private security companies could provide assistance and that communities themselves could do their part to protect schools, but this would mean providing special dispensations for them to operate during the lockdown.

“It may help if the restrictions on neighbourhood watches are lifted, and in communities where they exist, allow them to make a meaningful contribution to the prevention of burglaries and other crimes at unoccupied buildings such as schools.”

Burger believes that schools in and around the province’s many townships are particularly at risk of theft and arson because these are areas with relatively high levels of unemployment and poverty, a situation that is exacerbated by the lockdown.

“While it's true that not all jobless or poor people are involved in crime, both these conditions are recognised as criminogenic or facilitating factors of crime for some.”

But he said that not all burglaries were motivated by need and desperation.

“In most instances greed would probably be the biggest motivation, but very often there are other motivators or causative factors, such as addiction to drugs or other substances and the need to finance these.”

Burger added that in the cases of schools being burnt down, this could be an attempt by criminals to destroy any record of their involvement in these crimes.

“Arson may be an attempt at destroying evidence such as fingerprints and other forensic material, as well as CCTV footage.”

“Where addicts are concerned, chances are that their inhibitions - and accordingly any sense of responsibility for their actions - would be non-existent.”

As South Africa remains in lockdown until at least April 30, there are mounting fears that more schools will be targeted and destroyed.

Lesufi this week said that these criminal acts would have detrimental consequences for Gauteng’s pupils and their right to an education.

Advocacy group Equal Education, which is instrumental in the fight for safe schools and the provision of adequate infrastructure, agreed, and added that it would severely disrupt teaching and learning even further.

The advocacy group’s head of communication, Leanne Jansen-Thomas, said the common occurrence of burglary and vandalism at schools during their holidays pointed to “unacceptable security gaps”.

“All schools must be equipped with perimeter security including fencing, burglar-proofing and security systems as a deterrent and as required by the Minimum Uniform Norms and Standards for Public School Infrastructure.”

Meanwhile, Ramulifho is concerned that these crimes at schools will further exacerbate the challenges brought on by Covid-19.

“The implications are huge, as torched schools will not be replaced before the schools reopen due to lockdown conditions,” he said.

“Learners are already losing academic time due to lockdown, so when they return to school, they must ensure that learning and teaching are taking place.”

Saturday Star