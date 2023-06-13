Optimum Coal Mine ordered to pay R6.9m in unpaid motor licensing fees

Johannesburg - Optimum Coal Mine has been ordered to pay back R6.9 million in unpaid motor licensing fees and penalties. Optimum Coal Mine has signed an Acknowledgement of Debt (AoD) with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to pay back about R 6.9m in six instalments in unpaid motor licensing fees and penalties between January 2018 and November 2022.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the non-payment of motor licensing fees is a contravention of Regulation 18 of National Road Traffic Act of 1996. The AoD agreement emanates from the SIU’s investigation under Proclamation R.37 of 2017, which authorised the SIU to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of the national and provincial Departments of Transport. The SIU’s investigation focused on any conduct by officials or agents of the department or any other person which relate to the registration of motor vehicle ownership and/or licensing details and non-payments of motor vehicle licensing fees, arrears, and penalties.

Kganyago said the SIU analysed the information obtained from the Department of Transport and Road Traffic Management Centre as well as eNatis data. “After sifting through eNatis data, the SIU has determined that the department is owed the sum of R6 914 304.52 in respect of the trucks and smaller vehicles owned by Optimum,” he said. Kganyago said the SIU then wrote a letter of demand to Optimum to pay the licensing fees, arrears, and accumulated penalties on those vehicles.