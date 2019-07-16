Former Orlando Pirates striker Marc Batchelor, was gunned down outside his Olivedale home on Monday night. He is seen here with former goalkeeper Williams Okpara. Picture: Orlando Pirates FC

Johannesburg - Orlando Pirates FC has paid tribute to former African Champions League winning striker Marc Batchelor, who was gunned down outside his Olivedale home on Monday night. Batchelor was killed in a suspected hit when two unknown men fired at him while he was in his BMW as he arrived home. The two gunmen, police said, had fired at Batchelor from motorbikes.

He was killed at the scene, with pictures showing at least seven bullet holes on his windscreen.

In a statement, Orlando Pirates, a club Batchelor lifted the African Champions League with in 1995, said they were saddened by the death of the former striker who donned the Number 25 jersey for the club.





“Not many players have the unique privilege of having played for all the top clubs in South Africa like Marc Batchelor did,” the Buccaneers added.





Batchelor also played for Wits University (now known as Bidvest Wits), Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Moroka Swallows in his career.





“Batch, as he was affectionately known, was not known for his speed or skill but play anything to his head and he was in a league of his own. Batch was part of the Pirates team that conquered the continent in 1995 where he featured in the first leg of the final against Asec Mimosas as a starter before being replaced by Bruce Ramokadi in the second leg, where he came off the bench in Pirates' famous victory over the Ivorian giants,” said the club.





On Monday night, Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said no arrests had been made and said the motive for Batchelor’s murder was unknown.





“Mark Batchelor was attacked by two men driving a motorbike in Olivedale, outside his house. He was shot several times and died inside his vehicle,” said Dlamini.





He also told The Star on Tuesday morning, that Batchelor’s wife had been home during the shooting, which took place outside the family home.





The Sunday Independent

“From all of us at Orlando Pirates Football Club, we convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Batchelor family and pledge our profound moral support. We supplicate that God gives you fortitude at this moment of your extreme grief and pain,” said the club.