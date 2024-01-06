Outcry over 34 initiation-season deaths in Eastern Cape

The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious, and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission), which is expected to meet next month to discuss the deaths of 34 initiates in the Eastern Cape, has described the recent deaths as a “crisis of accountability”. Speaking to Independent Media this week, CRL Rights Commission’s Mpiyakhe Mkholo said there seems to be a game of finger-pointing going on between various stakeholders in the province.

He said in spite of government having come up with acts that outline everyone’s responsibility among all the stakeholders, there still continues to be the shifting of responsibilities by those entrusted to carry out the age-old custom of coming of age. “We have committed as the CRL Rights Commission that we will convene a plenary session with all the stakeholders that seeks to help us come up with solutions to the crisis that we as the commission have termed a ‘crisis of responsibility’ because all the stakeholders seem to want to shift the blame to the next stakeholder. The Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs in the Eastern Cape reported that at least 34 initiates have died during this past initiation season.

Reports indicate that the summer initiation season recorded 34 deaths with most of these being attributed to dehydration and avoidable incidents of sheer negligence. However, attempts to get further clarity from the provincial department of traditional affairs were thwarted by the officials who refused to give Saturday Star comment. This season’s deaths pale in comparison to previous seasons, which recorded eight deaths in June 2022 and six deaths in the same period in 2023.

This number has once again sparked an outcry within communities and civil society at large with the Congress of the Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) describing this season as “disastrous” and unlike the recently concluded Western Cape initiation season, which was concluded last month without any major incidents. The deaths during the soon-to-be-concluded summer season have also prompted ActionSA, among many other sections of society in the province, to call for government to urgently ensure a co-ordinated response to curb the ongoing scourge of deaths. ActionSA provincial chairperson Athol Trollip said only co-operation among health bodies, parents, communities and Ulwaluko custodians will help bring long-lasting solutions to the scourge.

“While respecting the cultural significance of the initiation, the alarming fatalities demand immediate action. The over 30 deaths of Ulwaluko initiates in the Eastern Cape this summer season reflect a collective failure, and we urge custodians to eliminate misconduct for the safety of our youth and young boys... the alarming death toll underscores the need for collective responsibility,” he said. Trollip said it is possible to help stop the number of deaths reported each initiation season. “It's crucial to acknowledge successful regions where strict control measures are in place, emphasising the role of families, communities and qualified traditional practitioners,” he said.

Trollip indicated that the party has started working on a range of interventions. “Leading up to this summer season, ActionSA sounded the call with ‘Mababuye Bephila’ (they must return alive) for awareness and engagement. “We call on the health department to ensure that the remainder of this season ensures the safe return of our initiates,” he said.