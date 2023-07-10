Outstanding achievement of pupils writing Further Studies in new Independent Examinations Board

Johannesburg - A total of 418 candidates participated in the Independent Examinations Board’s Further Studies examinations in Further Studies English, Further Studies Physics and Further Studies Mathematics, which were held in May 2023.
It is the first time that the Further Studies subjects were offered in the May examination sitting. The cohort that sat this year comprises learners from schools that write the IEB National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations and those that write the Department of Basic Education NSC examinations.
The Further Studies, previously known as the Advanced Programmes offered since 2009, serve to provide talented and interested candidates with academic extension and challenge.
“What is remarkable about this cohort is that they are currently in Grade 12 and will sit their final NSC examinations at the end of this year. They opted to write their Further studies examinations now in May, as they felt ready after less than 5 months in Grade 12. An outstanding 110 subject and subject elective distinctions were achieved, showcasing the exceptional academic prowess of these candidates. Notably, three candidates achieved a perfect score of 100% - two candidates in Further Studies Mathematics Core and one candidate in Further Studies Mathematics Statistics, demonstrating their dedication and commitment to their studies,” explains Confidence Dikgole, CEO of the Independent Examinations Board.
The conduct of the Further Studies examinations is externally quality assured by Stellenbosch University Unit for International Credentialling (SU-UIC).
The IEB has ensured the benchmarking of the Further Studies curricula and assessment so that South Africans can be assured that educational standards in this country are globally competitive.
The Further Studies courses have been benchmarked internationally by the UK equivalent of SAQA, namely UK ENIC. Through a thorough benchmarking exercise, they have concluded that the Further Studies courses are comparable in demand to the A-levels of the UK.
“These remarkable results are a testament to the hard work and dedication of the candidates, as well as the tireless efforts of their teachers. The candidates were well prepared for the examinations, and their exceptional achievements reflect their determination and the quality of education provided by their schools. The IEB extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the successful candidates for their outstanding achievements. Their dedication, perseverance, and academic excellence are commendable. We would also like to express our appreciation to the teachers who played an instrumental role in guiding and supporting the candidates. Their commitment to excellence and passion for education has undoubtedly contributed to the success of their students,” says Dikgole.