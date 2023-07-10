Outstanding achievement of pupils writing Further Studies in new Independent Examinations Board

Johannesburg - A total of 418 candidates participated in the Independent Examinations Board’s Further Studies examinations in Further Studies English, Further Studies Physics and Further Studies Mathematics, which were held in May 2023. It is the first time that the Further Studies subjects were offered in the May examination sitting. The cohort that sat this year comprises learners from schools that write the IEB National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations and those that write the Department of Basic Education NSC examinations.

The Further Studies, previously known as the Advanced Programmes offered since 2009, serve to provide talented and interested candidates with academic extension and challenge. “What is remarkable about this cohort is that they are currently in Grade 12 and will sit their final NSC examinations at the end of this year. They opted to write their Further studies examinations now in May, as they felt ready after less than 5 months in Grade 12. An outstanding 110 subject and subject elective distinctions were achieved, showcasing the exceptional academic prowess of these candidates. Notably, three candidates achieved a perfect score of 100% - two candidates in Further Studies Mathematics Core and one candidate in Further Studies Mathematics Statistics, demonstrating their dedication and commitment to their studies,” explains Confidence Dikgole, CEO of the Independent Examinations Board. The conduct of the Further Studies examinations is externally quality assured by Stellenbosch University Unit for International Credentialling (SU-UIC).