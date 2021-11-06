Over 60s still weary of Covid-19 vaccines as experts fear that hesitant elderly could be misinformed

Johannesburg - People who have not been vaccinated, even at this stage of the vaccination programme, simply do not care. This is the feeling of the head of the South African Vaccination and Immunisation Centre at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University, professor Hannelie Meyer.

In the Western Cape, the figure stands at 3 745 233 and 3 565 599 in KZN. In Gauteng 6 164 278 people have been vaccinated to date, according to the latest figures from the national health department. She said the “unvaccinated” were not interested in getting vaccinated and “they do not care”. Meyer, who is also Chair of the National Immunisation Safety Expert Committee (NISEC), said vaccine apathy, especially in the over 60s age group, happened when people have not invested much time and energy in contemplating getting vaccinated.

The latest statistics from the national Department of Health’s website showed that only 224 800 people over the age 60 were vaccinated. The 31+ category leads the vaccination enthusiasts with 646 700. In the Western Cape, the number for the vaccinated over 60s stood at 44 200 and in KwaZulu-Natal, at 40 500. In Gauteng, 64 900 people over the age of 60 have been vaccinated, with 222 340 in the 31+ age category.

Meyer said current surveys about attitudes towards Covid-19 vaccination did not include responses like “this doesn’t concern me” or “I am just not interested”. Previous surveys conducted in SA such as the Covid-19 Democracy Survey, Ask Afrika, and Africa CDC studies all found that older adults have fewer concerns and are more accepting of Covid-19 vaccination. The surveys, however, contradict vaccination figures, said Meyer. “What we also know is that the most important factor playing a role in vaccine uptake is access to vaccination. This includes having the means to get to the vaccination site, whether it be transport, money, or physical ability. Another factor is being able to register for vaccination and being able to access electronic information,” she said.

Meyer said anecdotal reports and data from community workers and volunteers indicated that the elderly were influenced by family, friends, neighbours with “stories” such as “you could die from the vaccine”. Hence, those who are hesitant to vaccinate were usually misinformed about the vaccines and its effects, which creates fear and anxiety. “Another factor to consider is that because data on the long-term safety of the vaccines is still limited, many people, including the elderly, take an approach of ‘I would rather watch and wait before I make a decision’. It will take time and effort to convince these people, hence an effort should be made to understand and address these concerns. “Older adults may be concerned that their multiple comorbidities may increase their risk of adverse reactions following vaccination. Furthermore, many older adults with chronic comorbidities prefer to consult with their own medical practitioner for advice and reassurance to proceed with vaccination, instead of consulting someone at the vaccination centre.”

Meyer maintained that it’s important to communicate the risks of not getting vaccinated to the elderly. The government aims to have 70% of adults aged 60+ vaccinated by the end of the year. According to recent statistics, only 55.15% of adults aged 60+ were fully vaccinated, and 62.96% received at least the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The stats show that there were still at least 2 million people, 60 years and older, at high risk of hospitalisation, being admitted to ICU and requiring oxygen, and death.

“We know that this group of the population is at highest risk for severe outcomes of Covid-19. In addition to communicating the risks, they need to be provided with accurate information in various languages about the purpose of the vaccine, the advantages for them of having the vaccine, the benefits to the wider community and what is known about the safety of the vaccine,” said Meyer. Data from other countries show that incentives encourage people to get vaccinated, especially those who are apathetic. In South Africa, adults aged 60+ who get their first Covid-19 vaccine in the month of November will receive a R100 grocery voucher, redeemable at Checkers, Shoprite, and U-Save stores.