Owing to popular demand: ‘The greatest love of all’ star Belinda Davids returns to the Joburg Theatre

Johannesburg - “Belinda is Back” by popular demand! South African singing sensation Belinda Davids returns to the Joburg Theatre with “The Greatest Love of All” at the iconic Mandela Theatre from August 24 to September 10. Last year’s sold-out run exceeded all expectations, resulting in an unprecedented demand for tickets which led to the 2023 return season.

Belinda Davids, a RiSA chart-topping artist who has performed alongside the likes of Keri Hilson, Keyshia Cole and Monica and featured on Fox TV’s “Showtime at the Apollo”, “Britain’s Got Talent” and BBC1 TV’s “Even Better Than the Real Thing”, will be performing a very special return season, including additional songs from the Whitney Houston repertoire. The state-of-the-art sound, lighting, vision and theatrical effects together with mesmerising vocal by Davids brings Whitney Houston’s musical legacy to life. “The Greatest Love of All” is an acclaimed tribute show described as “mind-blowingly spot on”.

Critics and fans the world over hail this show an “entertainment spectacle”. Broadway World says that Davids is a star in her own right; “she commands the stage and fills the space with her presence”. The vocal prowess of Belinda Davids continues to wow audiences across the world, including the US, UK, Europe, Middle East, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. “The high demand for tickets for last year’s season was phenomenal. As soon as the shows sold out, we were inundated with requests from fans who were asking for a return season,” says Xoliswa Nduneni-Ngema, chief executive officer at Joburg City Theatres.

“Belinda Davids will be back and we are privileged to host her return to the Joburg Theatre. “The two-hour production will fill you with joy, nostalgia and wonderment as it takes you on a heartfelt journey through Houston’s greatest hits including ‘I Will Always Love You, ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody, ‘How Will I Know’, ‘One Moment in Time’, ‘I Have Nothing’, ‘Run to You’, ‘Didn’t We Almost Have It All’, ‘Greatest Love of All’, ‘I’m Every Woman’, ‘Queen of the Night’, ‘Exhale (Shoop Shoop)’, ‘Million Dollar Bill’ and more.” Davids was invited to audition at the “Got Talent All-Stars” competition held in Spain earlier this year. Featuring acts from shows such as “America’s Got Talent” and “Britain’s Got Talent”, Belinda’s “Golden Buzzer” moment is available on YouTube @gottalentespana or the website telecinco.es/gottalent/.

Belinda Davids in The Greatest Love of All continues to wow audiences in the across the globe as it gathers glowing reviews worldwide. Don’t miss The Greatest Love of All at Joburg Theatre. Book now. SHOW INFORMATION: JOHANNESBURG: Jo’burg Theatre

Thursday, 24 August to Sunday 10 September 2023 SHOW TIMES: No Monday to Wednesday performances

Weekdays: Thursdays, Fridays 19h30 Weekends: Saturdays19h30; Sundays 15h00 TICKET PRICES including VAT R180 – R390.