P-Survey reveals period poverty and stigma remains prevalent

On Tuesday, Kotex released the “P-Survey” in celebration of Menstrual Hygiene Day, which is annually celebrated on May 28. The survey aims to understand women's relationships with their menstrual cycles, while analysing shifting societal attitudes and perceptions.

“P-Survey” highlighted a significant issue that 39% of South African women say menstrual products are not available to them, while 78% admitted to facing financial constraints when purchasing menstrual products. Respondents emphasised a need for free, or cheaper sanitary towels; more initiatives that support girls who have started their period, and better menstrual education. “Project Dignity: Keep a Girl in School”, a non-profit organisation that restores the health and dignity of South African school girls, reported 4 million girls do not have access to sanitary products, thus, school girls miss 25% of class attendance per year. That is one week every month, which is a massive setback in their school careers.

To curb this growing scourge, Kotex launched the “Stay YOUnique School Programme”, an initiative that provides Grade 6 and 7 girls with guidance, empowering them with knowledge allowing them to embrace menstruation with confidence. In addition, each girl receives a pack of Kotex pads that can be used during this transformative period Additionally, the survey revealed stigmatisation around menstruation is quite common in society – 43% of women said they experience stigmatisation and shame attached to menstruation, especially girls below the age of 18. Another 38% stated culture and religious practices discriminate against the biology of periods, while 12% of women said there was a negative perception of menstruation in their community. These nuances perceive periods as a sign of bad luck, therefore, girls are expected to stay at home during their periods.

One in 10 women believed that there is not enough education around menstruation in schools and communities, that is why period stigmatisation still thrives. While one in four women never received any form of menstrual education. “The survey also revealed to us that nearly one in four women did not feel comfortable discussing menstrual health issues with their health-care providers,” said Kotex brand ambassador Dr Nosipho Mhlanga. The survey reported quite a number of women have accepted and are comfortable with their menstrual cycle. Some 46.5% of women felt “neutral“ about their cycle, while 38.3% felt positive, however, 15.2% felt negative about their period.