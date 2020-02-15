Panic over mysterious white powder at Joburg mail sorting depot









Picture: Bruno/Pixabay Johannesburg - The source of a mysterious white powder which closed down South Africa’s largest mail sorting depot, has been found. In a time of fear over coronavirus outbreaks and possible terrorism attacks, the powdery substance that spilled from a parcel on Thursday night had an apparent legit origin. It came from a company in the US that sells yoghurt making kits. Officials tracked down the recipient of the parcel who told them what she had ordered. But officials were still waiting for tests results that will ascertain just what the powder is that resulted in 18 employees at the Witspos mail sorting centre in Joburg falling ill. “They experienced nausea and fever and were taken to hospital, but all have been discharged,” said Johan Kruger, spokesperson for the SA Post Office.

The incident that happened at 7pm on Thursday, resulted in the Joburg Emergency Management Services being scrambled. Bio management and environmental teams had to disinfect the working area, after all operations were halted.

But by Friday evening operations had resumed at the centre.

A SAPO employee wellness management team was also dispatched to the centre. Their job was to make contact with the families of the affected employees and debrief staff at the centre.

Kruger said this was an unusual incident and that last time the post office had to deal with such an event was in 2004. “We do have standard procedures that include evacuating the area, and notifying the local authorities,” he explained.

Saturday Star