In a time of fear over coronavirus outbreaks and possible terrorism attacks, the powdery substance that spilled from a parcel on Thursday night had an apparent legit origin. It came from a company in the US that sells yoghurt making kits.
Officials tracked down the recipient of the parcel who told them what she had ordered.
But officials were still waiting for tests results that will ascertain just what the powder is that resulted in 18 employees at the Witspos mail sorting centre in Joburg falling ill.
“They experienced nausea and fever and were taken to hospital, but all have been discharged,” said Johan Kruger, spokesperson for the SA Post Office.