Parrot breeder's application "against good morals" - Randburg SPCA

An application by a controversial parrot breeder to have seized birds returned to his Randburg captive breeding facility is "bereft of moral fibre", says the Randburg SPCA. On Tuesday, the Randburg SPCA will be appearing at the Johannesburg High Court to oppose an urgent application brought by Antonie Meiring, the former vice-chairperson of the Parrot Breeders Association of Southern Africa (Pasa). He is facing charges of animal cruelty in a criminal case that is being investigated by the police. In January, the Randburg SPCA seized parrots from his property that were found in "dirty, parasitic and undeniably offensive conditions". They found the decomposing carcasses of around 300 parrots, valued at an estimated R1 million, which lay outside in the sun. Dirty cages were infested with large rats and the enclosures were laced with cobwebs.

The SPCA confiscated 17 distressed birds that were being kept in “abhorrent” conditions, two of which have now been euthanised.

"We will not be swayed by the threat of litigation," said its inspector Shiven Bodasing. "We are mandated to afford robust protection to all animals and these birds are deserving of nothing less. This does not deter us."

Bodasing said the Randburg SPCA was unchanged "in our stance towards our mandate and objects as an organisation the unacceptably deplorable conditions under which birds were found on the premises, which houses millions of rands worth of birds".

That Meiring had instituted the proceedings against the SPCA, "an organisation dedicated solely to the protection of animals is completely against good morals," he said.

"This is more than just a court case," said attorney Nathan van Zyl, "it's a matter of conscience and public awareness."

Pasa chairperson Ben Minnaar recently claimed to the Saturday Star that Meiring resigned as a Pasa member “following death threats from comments on media articles.

“Our preliminary investigation indicated no obvious reason for the SPCA to have confiscated the birds and the media report appears to be a misrepresentation of his breeding facility.”

The Saturday Star