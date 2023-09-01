PHOTO ESSAY: Dr Cahi on board The Queen Mary 2 Luxury Cruise Ship

Johannesburg – In this Saturday Star photography series, Dr Cahi Takes Joburg, we feature the work of acclaimed Joburg dentist Dr Norman Cahi. Affectionately known as the “dentist to the stars”, Cahi has a quest for learning, a thirst for knowledge and a deep interest in his roots and the history of his past.

In the latest edition of the series, Cahi photographically documents his experience on The Queen Mary 2 Luxury Cruise Ship. “In April, my wife and I fulfilled one of our travel dreams when we sailed on the stately world's only ocean liner, the Queen Mary 2 from Cape Town up the west coast of Africa,” he told the Saturday Star. He added that the voyage surpassed all their expectations and “was pure bucket list stuff”.

“Everything was simply superb from the sterling silver service , the cuisine, decor, top class entertainment, luxurious staterooms with sun loungers on a private patio, pre dinner canapés and bubbly whilst listening to talented pianists and brass band orchestras and of course the famous red and black iconic funnel.” During his time on the ship, Cahi said that he attended lectures by world experts in their fields, played Padel, met new friends and “totally relaxed and rejuvenated at sea”. “It was one of the highlights of all our travels and we will forever hold these memories treasured in our hearts.”

This journey was depicted in Cahi’s images as he captured the ship and its many amenities, images of the ocean as well as the cruise’s staff. Cahi’s passion for photography comes from his passion to capture moments in time. This journey has taken him on a journey across the globe which he shares with his hundreds of friends and followers on social media each week. Cahi has dedicated his life to oral health care for 40 years and is one of the pioneers for teeth whitening and cosmetic dentistry in South Africa.

Together with his daughter Chelsea, and prosthodontist brother, Emile, run the Cahi Dental and Prosthodontic Practice in Parktown North. Most notably, the family has been working with the Miss SA Foundation for about seven years, after they were approached by beauty queen Claudia Henkel, who held the title in 2004 and has worked for the organisation to provide dental care to the finalists. His job as a dentist is to make people smile, literally, but it is his love for photographing art, architecture and the beauty of Joburg, which he hopes will evoke a sense of nostalgia.