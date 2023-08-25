PHOTO ESSAY: Dr Cahi on why Cape Town is one of the most beautiful cities in the world

Johannesburg - In this Saturday Star photography series, Dr Cahi Takes Joburg, we feature the work of acclaimed Johannesburg dentist Dr Norman Cahi. Affectionately known as the “dentist to the stars”, Cahi has a quest for learning, a thirst for knowledge and a deep interest in his roots and the history of his past.

This week, Cahi attended the SA Dental Association International Conference in Cape Town. But when he was not meeting and learning from the top experts in the field of modern dental science and technology, he found the time to capture The Mother City in all her splendour. “Home of breathtaking scenery, a hub of cultural and culinary delights, spectacular natural beauty, and diverse and vibrant people Cape Town is truly one of the most beautiful places on our planet,” he told The Saturday Star.

“It doesn’t take much to lure me back to this magical city, and my first stop is always the colourful Bo Kaap, where I had the opportunity to dine at Dorp high up on Longmarket street. “From the mesmerising views, the exquisitely decorated dining room to the sublime food and award-winning wine it was an extraordinary pleasure.” Cahi’s enthusiasm for photography comes from his passion to capture moments in time. This journey has taken him on a journey across the globe which he shares with his hundreds of friends and followers on social media each week.

Cahi has dedicated his life to oral healthcare for 40 years and is one of the pioneers for teeth whitening and cosmetic dentistry in South Africa. Together with his daughter Chelsea, and prosthodontist brother, Emile, he runs the Cahi Dental & Prosthodontic Practice in Parktown North. Most notably, the family has been working with the Miss SA Foundation for about seven years, after they were approached by beauty queen Claudia Henkel, who held the title in 2004 and has worked for the organisation to provide dental care to the finalists. His job as a dentist is to make people smile, literally, but it is his love for photographing art, architecture and the beauty of Joburg, which he hopes will evoke a sense of nostalgia.