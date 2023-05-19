PHOTO ESSAY: Dr Cahi Takes Cape Town – In awe of The Mother City’s natural beauty

Johannesburg – In this Saturday Star photography series, we feature the work of acclaimed Johannesburg dentist Dr. Norman Cahi. Affectionately known as the “dentist to the stars,” Cahi has a quest for learning, a thirst for knowledge, and a deep interest in his roots and the history of his past.

In the latest edition of the series, Cahi visits the sirenic Mother City. “As the cold sets in, my thoughts drift to summers in the magnificent Cape Town,” he explained. “I’ve had the good fortune of travelling widely but the Mother City remains top of my list of favourite destinations.”

“Her sheer natural beauty, the stunning sea and sky scapes, world class cuisine, award winning wines, and of course that mountain all make this place a must see in one’s lifetime.” In his images, Cahi captures the coastal city’s dreamy seas, world-class infrastructure, colourful energy and delicious cuisine. Cahi’s passion for photography comes from his passion to capture moments in time. This journey has taken him on a journey across colourful Joburg which he shares with his hundreds of friends and followers on social media each week.

Cahi has dedicated his life to oral healthcare for 40 years and is one of the pioneers for teeth whitening and cosmetic dentistry in South Africa. Together with his daughter Chelsea, and prosthodontist brother, Emile, run the Cahi Dental and Prosthodontic Practice in Parktown North. Most notably, the family has been working with the Miss SA Foundation for about seven years, after they were approached by beauty queen Claudia Henkel, who held the title in 2004 and has worked for the organisation to provide dental care to the finalists. His job as a dentist is to make people smile, literally, but it is his love for photographing art, architecture and the beauty of Joburg, which he hopes will evoke a sense of nostalgia.