PHOTO ESSAY: Dr Cahi Takes Cradock - Exploring the monuments and architecture of the sleepy town

Johannesburg - In this Saturday Star photography series, Dr Cahi Takes Joburg, we feature the work of acclaimed Johannesburg dentist Dr. Norman Cahi. Affectionately known as the “dentist to the stars,” Cahi has a quest for learning, a thirst for knowledge, and a deep interest in his roots and the history of his past.

In a continuation of the series, Cahi visits the tiny hamlet of Cradock in the Eastern Cape. “This made for a wonderful weekend break,” Cahi told The Saturday Star. He explained that Cradock is the hometown of the late legender South African author Olive Schreiner.

“It is also filled with cosy coffee shops, market stalls in the churchyard, candy striped tin roofed houses, curiosity curio shops, antique stores and Boere koeksisters,” he said. “I loved strolling the streets and I walked the entire town in an hour.” In Cahi’s images, he captures the striking homes of Cradock. He also reflects the community as a whole, which scores of South Africans call home.

Cahi’s passion for photography comes from his passion to capture moments in time. This journey has taken him on a journey across colourful Joburg which he shares with his hundreds of friends and followers on social media each week. Cahi has dedicated his life to oral healthcare for 40 years and is one of the pioneers for teeth whitening and cosmetic dentistry in South Africa. Together with his daughter Chelsea, and prosthodontist brother, Emile, run the Cahi Dental & Prosthodontic Practice in Parktown North. Most notably, the family has been working with the Miss SA Foundation for about seven years, after they were approached by beauty queen Claudia Henkel, who held the title in 2004 and has worked for the organisation to provide dental care to the finalists.