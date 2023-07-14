PHOTO ESSAY: Dr Cahi takes Joburg – being a tourist in the City of Gold

Johannesburg - In this Saturday Star photography series, Dr Cahi Takes Joburg, we feature the work of acclaimed Johannesburg dentist Dr Norman Cahi. Affectionately known as the “dentist to the stars”, Cahi has a thirst for for knowledge, and a deep interest in his roots and the history of his past.

In the latest edition of the series, Cahi is a tourist in his city as he captures the city of gold from Johannesburg’s Red Tour Bus. “I recently acted like a tourist in my hometown and went on a great bus tour,” he told The Saturday Star this week. “These images show some spectacular views from top of Munro Drive in Houghton and from the rooftop of a Braamfontein Hotel.”

And while the journey was thrilling for Cahi, he said some aspects of the city left him disappointed. “I love the pics of the inner city architecture but feel sad that our city looks so dilapidated.” In the images, Cahi captures much of Joburg’s eye-catching skyline and architecture, as well of residents going about their daily lives.

Cahi’s passion for photography stems from his interest in capturing moments in time. This has taken him on a journey across colourful Joburg. He shares his images with his hundreds of friends and followers on social media each week. Cahi has dedicated his life to oral health care for 40 years and is one of the pioneers of teeth whitening and cosmetic dentistry in South Africa. Together with his daughter, Chelsea, and prosthodontist brother, Emile, he runs the Cahi Dental & Prosthodontic Practice in Parktown North. Most notably, the family have been working with the Miss SA Foundation for about seven years, after they were approached by Claudia Henkel, the beauty queen who held the title in 2004 and who has worked for the organisation to provide dental care to the finalists.