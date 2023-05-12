PHOTO ESSAY: Dr Cahi Takes Joburg – Capturing the heritage of The Troyeville House

Johannesburg – In this new “Saturday Star” photography series, Dr Cahi Takes Joburg, we feature the work of acclaimed Johannesburg dentist Dr Norman Cahi. Affectionately known as the “dentist to the stars”, Cahi has a quest for learning, a thirst for knowledge, and a deep interest in his roots and the history of his past.

In a continuation of the series, Cahi visits The Troyeville House, a heritage building in Johannesburg. “The magnificent twin-gabled heritage mansion in Troyeville, which was built in 1902, sits high on Kensington ridge,” Cahi explained. “I recently did a tour of this architecturally beautiful house and enjoyed tea in the gardens.”

“It was the home of the late Gwen Gill, a columnist at ‘The Star’ newspaper, and more recently, the acclaimed singer and social activist Jennifer Ferguson lived here.” In his images of the historical home, Cahi captures its essence, from its magnificent gardens to the unique rooms inside the property. Cahi’s passion for photography comes from his passion for capturing moments in time. This has taken him on a journey across colourful Joburg which he shares with his hundreds of friends and followers on social media each week.

Cahi has dedicated his life to oral healthcare for 40 years and is one of the pioneers of teeth whitening and cosmetic dentistry in South Africa. Together with his daughter Chelsea, and prosthodontist brother, Emile, he runs the Cahi Dental & Prosthodontic Practice in Parktown North. The family has been working with the Miss SA Foundation for about seven years, after they were approached by beauty queen Claudia Henkel, who held the title in 2004 and has worked for the organisation to provide dental care to the finalists. His job as a dentist is to make people smile, literally, but it is his love for photographing art, architecture and the beauty of Joburg, which he hopes will evoke a sense of nostalgia.