PHOTO ESSAY: Dr Cahi Takes Joburg – Exploring Greymont’s diversity

Johannesburg - In this Saturday Star photography series, Dr Cahi Takes Joburg, we feature the work of acclaimed Johannesburg dentist Dr. Norman Cahi. Affectionately known as the “dentist to the stars,” Cahi has a quest for learning, a thirst for knowledge, and a deep interest in his roots and the history of his past.

In the latest edition of the series, Cahi visits the Johannesburg suburb of Greymont. Here, he captures its interesting and unique homes and infrastructure. He also shows us glimpses of its artistic graffiti art spray painted across the suburb. In Cahi’s images, he also shows Greymont residents going about their daily lives.

Many of the images were captured at sunset as the golden hour painted over the area. Cahi’s passion for photography comes from his passion to capture moments in time. This journey has taken him on a journey across colourful Joburg, which he shares with his hundreds of friends and followers on social media each week. Cahi has dedicated his life to oral healthcare for 40 years and is one of the pioneers of teeth whitening and cosmetic dentistry in South Africa. Together with his daughter Chelsea, and prosthodontist brother, Emile, run the Cahi Dental & Prosthodontic Practice in Parktown North.