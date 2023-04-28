PHOTO ESSAY: Dr Cahi Takes Joburg – Exploring Lorentzville’s historical architecture

Johannesburg - In this brand-new Saturday Star photography series, Dr Cahi Takes Joburg, we feature the work of acclaimed Johannesburg dentist Dr. Norman Cahi. Affectionately known as the “dentist to the stars,” Cahi has a quest for learning, a thirst for knowledge, and a deep interest in his roots and the history of his past.

In a continuation of the series, Cahi travels to Lorentzville, east of Johannesburg. This is one of the city’s oldest suburbs which flaunts some of the most unique and historical buildings. “The dates of these buildings tell their own story,” Cahi explained. “I loved the historical , diverse and very beautiful architectural styles of these houses.”

Meanwhile, Cahi explained that it is his awareness and his passion for travel and a love for capturing moments in time which have taken him on a journey across colourful Joburg which he shares with his hundreds of friends and followers on social media each week. Cahi has dedicated his life to oral healthcare for 40 years and is one of the pioneers for teeth whitening and cosmetic dentistry in South Africa. Together with his daughter Chelsea, and prosthodontist brother, Emile, run the Cahi Dental & Prosthodontic Practice in Parktown North. Most notably, the family has been working with the Miss SA Foundation for about seven years, after they were approached by beauty queen Claudia Henkel, who held the title in 2004 and has worked for the organisation to provide dental care to the finalists.