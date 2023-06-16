PHOTO ESSAY: Dr Cahi Takes Joburg – Exploring Westdene’s diversity

Joburg - In this Saturday Star photography series, Dr Cahi Takes Joburg, we feature the work of acclaimed Joburg dentist, Dr Norman Cahi. Affectionately known as the “dentist to the stars,” Cahi has a quest for learning, a thirst for knowledge, and a deep interest in his roots and the history of his past.

In a continuation of the series, Cahi journeys through the Joburg suburb of Westdene. “This is an area where urban decay is juxtaposed with vibrant bursts of street art colour and humour,” Cahi told The Saturday Star of his images. “This used to be a great suburb to raise kids in but driving through this suburb recently I can’t help thinking of the quote ‘you cannot raise your children the way your parents raised you because your parents raised you in a world that no longer exists’.”

In Cahi’s images, he shares images of the colourful and vibrant energy in Westdene through its colourful buildings, homes as well as its creative graffiti. But as he explained, this is in direct contrast to dilapidation and decay as his images show litter, broken buildings and the struggle of its residents. But there are also images of hope as people confront the challenges of their everyday lives. Cahi’s passion for photography comes from his passion to capture moments in time. This journey has taken him on a journey across colourful Joburg which he shares with his hundreds of friends and followers on social media each week.

Cahi has dedicated his life to oral healthcare for 40 years and is one of the pioneers for teeth whitening and cosmetic dentistry in South Africa. Together with his daughter Chelsea, and prosthodontist brother, Emile, (they) run the Cahi Dental & Prosthodontic Practice in Parktown North. Most notably, the family has been working with the Miss SA Foundation for about seven years, after they were approached by beauty queen Claudia Henkel, who held the title in 2004 and has worked for the organisation to provide dental care to the finalists. His job as a dentist is to make people smile, literally, but it is his love for photographing art, architecture and the beauty of Joburg, which he hopes will evoke a sense of nostalgia.