PHOTO ESSAY: Dr Cahi Takes Joburg – Orange Grove’s Louis Botha strip a shadow of its former glory

Johannesburg - In this Saturday Star photography series, Dr Cahi Takes Joburg, we feature the work of acclaimed Johannesburg dentist, Dr. Norman Cahi. Affectionately known as the “dentist to the stars,” Cahi has a quest for learning, a thirst for knowledge, and a deep interest in his roots and the history of his past.

In a continuation of the series, Cahi visits the Louis Botha strip in Orange Grove, Johannesburg. Once a bustling community, much of the area is now dilapidated and has fallen into disrepair. “‘The Grove,’ as this strip has been commonly known, was once full of life,” Cahi explained to The Saturday Star.

“It was filled with Italian coffee shops, Jewish delis, Portuguese restaurants and family homes, but now, it is sadly a shadow of its former glory.” Cahi depicts this degradation of the area in his images in which he captures homes, areas of business and other architecture. Much of these premises are falling apart and filled with litter. The strip, which was once full of colour, is now seeing its paint falling off.

Cahi’s passion for photography comes from his passion to capture moments in time. This journey has taken him on a journey across colourful Joburg, which he shares with his hundreds of friends and followers on social media each week. Cahi has dedicated his life to oral healthcare for 40 years and is one of the pioneers of teeth whitening and cosmetic dentistry in South Africa. Together with his daughter Chelsea, and prosthodontist brother, Emile, they run the Cahi Dental & Prosthodontic Practice in Parktown North. Most notably, the family has been working with the Miss SA Foundation for about seven years after they were approached by beauty queen Claudia Henkel, who held the title in 2004 and has worked for the organisation to provide dental care to the finalists.