PHOTO ESSAY: Dr Cahi Takes Joburg – The ‘lights’ of Saxonwold

Johannesburg - In this brand-new “Saturday Star” photography series, Dr Cahi Takes Joburg, we feature the work of acclaimed Johannesburg dentist Dr Norman Cahi. Affectionately known as the “dentist to the stars”, Cahi has a quest for learning, a thirst for knowledge, and a deep interest in his roots and the history of his past.

In a continuation of the series, Cahi takes an abstract journey through the “lights” of Sandton. As he travels through Saxonwold, Cahi attempts to capture the affluent suburb’s street lights, lanterns and lamps, in their essence. “Lights are so powerful,” he explained.

“They offer comfort, warmth and a sense of protection and they are such beautiful pieces of art too,” he added. In his images, Cahi features unique lanterns on the other interior of some of the suburb’s opulent homes. Some are modern while others are more classic and timeless. In all forms, colours and sizes, they offer light to those who live inside. In other images, Cahi manages to capture strokes of sunlight on the lanterns and lamps as they sit on high walls, alongside electric fences and around grand and lush trees and plants. Meanwhile, others add contrast to the beautifully manicured lawns of the elite.

Cahi’s passion for photography comes from his desire to capture moments in time. This project has taken him on a journey across colourful Joburg, which he shares with his hundreds of friends and followers on social media each week. Cahi has dedicated his life to oral health care for 40 years and is one of the pioneers for teeth whitening and cosmetic dentistry in South Africa. Together with his daughter Chelsea, and prosthodontist brother, Emile, they run the Cahi Dental & Prosthodontic Practice in Parktown North. Most notably, the family have been working with the Miss SA Foundation for about seven years, after they were approached by beauty queen Claudia Henkel, who held the title in 2004 and has worked for the organisation to provide dental care to the finalists.