PHOTO ESSAY: Dr Cahi Takes Joburg – the old and the new in the vibrant Orange Grove

Johannesburg – In this “Saturday Star” photography series, “Dr Cahi Takes Joburg”, we feature the work of acclaimed Johannesburg dentist Dr Norman Cahi. Affectionately known as the “dentist to the stars”, Cahi has a quest for learning, a thirst for knowledge, and a deep interest in his roots and the history of his past.

In a continuation of the series, Cahi journeys through the Johannesburg suburb of Orange Grove. The area is located near the Johannesburg CBD, the East Rand as well as towards the north of the city. Cahi’s images feature some of the region’s prominent buildings which have been standing for generations. They also reflect the hardships of the area as well as the vibrancy within the suburb. “Some iconic but now derelict buildings and places of worship in Orange Grove include The Doll House and Maryvale church, which is still in use,” Cahi explained to the “Saturday Star”.

“There is also Capri, a ballroom which was ‘thee’ wedding venue in the 1980s, but now it’s an old age home and no longer sparkling.” Cahi also managed to capture the colourful street scenes in Orange Grove as well as the street art in the area. His passion for photography comes from his passion to capture moments in time. This journey has taken him on a journey across colourful Joburg which he shares with his hundreds of friends and followers on social media each week.

Cahi has dedicated his life to oral healthcare for 40 years and is one of the pioneers of teeth whitening and cosmetic dentistry in South Africa. He, together with his daughter Chelsea and prosthodontist brother Emile, runs the Cahi Dental & Prosthodontic Practice in Parktown North. Most notably, the family has been working with the Miss SA Foundation for about seven years, after they were approached by beauty queen Claudia Henkel, who held the title in 2004, and has worked for the organisation to provide dental care to the finalists. His job as a dentist is to make people smile, literally, but it is his love for photographing art, architecture and the beauty of Joburg which he hopes will evoke a sense of nostalgia.