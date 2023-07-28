PHOTO ESSAY: Dr Cahi takes London - Capturing the British capital in all its splendour

Johannesburg - In this Saturday Star photography series, we feature the work of acclaimed Johannesburg dentist Dr Norman Cahi. Affectionately known as the “dentist to the stars, Cahi has a quest for learning, a thirst for knowledge, and a deep interest in his roots and the history of his past.

In the latest edition of the series, Cahi takes an international trip to London and captures the British city in all its splendour. London, he said, was one of his favourite cities in the world. “Despite having travelled widely, I find myself drawn back to London time after time, and it has become my favourite city in the world for so many reasons,” Cahi said.

“From the iconic flags, pillar box red post boxes and call booths to the stunning street furniture, awe-inspiring architecture, history and unique curiosities, London never disappoints.” Cahi added: “It’s weird, it’s wacky, it’s wonderful, and to me the colours, sights, tastes, sounds, culture and atmosphere crack the code for an incredible experience.” In Cahi’s images, he captures the festivities of King Charles III’s coronation, as well as London’s architecture, food and fashion.

His interest in photography comes from his passion to capture moments in time. The journey has taken him on a journey across colourful Joburg which he shares with his hundreds of friends and followers on social media each week. Cahi has dedicated his life to oral health care for 40 years and is one of the pioneers for teeth whitening and cosmetic dentistry in South Africa. Together with his daughter Chelsea and prosthodontist brother, Emile, he runs the Cahi Dental & Prosthodontic Practice in Parktown North. Most notably, the family has been working with the Miss SA Foundation for about seven years, after they were approached by beauty queen Claudia Henkel, who held the title in 2004 and has worked for the organisation to provide dental care to the finalists.