PHOTO ESSAY: Dr Cahi takes the Okavango Delta and its abundance of wildlife

Johannesburg - In this Saturday Star photography series, Dr Cahi Takes Joburg, we feature the work of acclaimed Johannesburg dentist Dr. Norman Cahi. Affectionately known as the “dentist to the stars”, Cahi has a quest for learning, a thirst for knowledge and a deep interest in his roots and the history of his past.

In the latest edition of the series, Cahi visits the Okavango Delta in Botswana. In his images, he captures nature in its elements as animals of all kinds are seen roaming. “What an awesome privilege it is to be taking these pictures from the heart of the Okavango Delta on Chiefs Island in the beautiful bush land of Botswana,” he told The Saturday Star.

Cahi and his wife stayed at the camp called Mombo, which means underground fire. ”This camp takes luxury ‘glamping’ to the next level, and this 10 star accommodation has private plunge pools, gastronomic adventures and total indulgence for one’s taste in the finer things of life.” He said it was the perfect location to “rediscover health and happiness”.

“There is also a fascinating cultural heritage and the opportunity to soak up the mesmerising African atmosphere at its best. “In one day we saw the most jaw-dropping sightings of lions, buffalo, elephants, leopards, giraffes, hippo, crocodiles, antelopes, wildebeests, zebras and other rare animals, according to our expert ranger.” He added that while the camp experienced was costly, it was all worth it.

“The Delta is alive with wildlife and an abundant birdlife which makes it a must-see for all travellers,” Cahi said. His passion for photography comes from his passion to capture moments in time. This has taken him on a journey across colourful Joburg, which he shares with his hundreds of friends and followers on social media each week. Cahi has dedicated his life to oral health care for 40 years and is one of the pioneers of teeth whitening and cosmetic dentistry in South Africa. Together with his daughter, Chelsea, and prosthodontist brother, Emile, he runs the Cahi Dental & Prosthodontic Practice in Parktown North.