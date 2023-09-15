PHOTO ESSAY: Dr Cahi’s love for Lebanon

Johannesburg - In this Saturday Star photography series, Dr Cahi Takes Joburg, we feature the work of acclaimed Johannesburg dentist Dr Norman Cahi. Affectionately known as the “dentist to the stars”, Cahi has a quest for learning, a thirst for knowledge and a deep interest in his roots and the history of his past.

In the latest edition of the series, Cahi continues to photographically document his travels in Lebanon in the Middle East. Some of his latest adventures include a sunrise walk in the ancient city of Tyre as well as visiting the Roman ruins, a Unesco World Heritage Site. “This was yet another highlight and a definite tick off from the bucket list,” he said.

Cahi also enjoyed the coastal views in Lebanon as well as delicious meals during his time in the Middle East. “I loved the panoramic view of the most stunning coastline with azure and turquoise water as well as a lunch of grilled chicken over coals, served with fresh French fries, pickles, Lebanese flat bread smeared with the obligatory toum, which is a white garlic and olive oil paste, which all tasted sensational. “I downed it all with an ice cold Almaza and then took a dip in the magnificently warm Mediterranean Sea, which just completed the most amazing day. This was followed by a sunset stroll around the Old Port which was simply just pure magic.”

In Cahi’s images, he manages to reflect these differences. He captures Lebanon’s striking historical architecture as well as newer and more modern buildings. He shows the country’s street life, its food, religions and through his images, he captures ordinary citizens as they go about their daily lives. Cahi’s photographs also reflect the beauty within the country, from its coastline to it’s high rise buildings and its striking amenities.

His passion for photography comes from his passion to capture moments in time. This journey has taken him on a journey across the globe, which he shares with his hundreds of friends and followers on social media each week. Cahi has dedicated his life to oral health care for 40 years and is one of the pioneers for teeth whitening and cosmetic dentistry in South Africa. Together with his daughter Chelsea, and prosthodontist brother Emile, he runs the Cahi Dental & Prosthodontic Practice in Parktown North. Notably, the family have been working with the Miss SA Foundation for about seven years, after they were approached by beauty queen Claudia Henkel, who held the title in 2004 and has worked for the organisation to provide dental care to the finalists.