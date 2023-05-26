PHOTO ESSAY: Dr Norman Cahi showcases the vibrancy of Braamfontein’s street art

Johannesburg – In this Saturday Star photography series, “Dr Cahi Takes Joburg”, we feature the work of acclaimed Johannesburg dentist, Dr Norman Cahi. Affectionately known as the “dentist to the stars,” Cahi has a quest for learning, a thirst for knowledge, and a deep interest in his roots and the history of his past.

In a continuation of the series, Cahi showcases street art in Braamfontein. He juxtaposes the Joburg inner city’s architecture with its explosion of creativity which breeds a vibrant energy into the busy area. “Street art has fascinated me for years and on my daily walks or drives, I always stop to admire these works of art,” Cahi explains to The Saturday Star. He added that much of the street art has political undertones but also adorns and beautifies an otherwise very ordinary wall in the dilapidated area.

“What used to be seen as graffiti, and was punishable if the artist was caught in the act, has now become highly popular and is regarded as a true expression of art brought about mainly by the iconic Banksy revolution. The walls of Jozi don’t disappoint.” Cahi’s passion for photography comes from his passion to capture moments in time. This journey has taken him on a journey across colourful Joburg which he shares with his hundreds of friends and followers on social media each week. Cahi has dedicated his time to oral healthcare for 40 years and is one of the pioneers for teeth whitening and cosmetic dentistry in South Africa. Together with his daughter Chelsea, and prosthodontist brother, Emile, they run the Cahi Dental & Prosthodontic Practice in Parktown North.