PHOTO ESSAY: #DrCahiTakesJoburg - Exploring Sandton’s splendour and beauty

Johannesburg - In this brand-new Saturday Star photography series, Dr Cahi Takes Joburg, we feature the work of acclaimed Johannesburg dentist Dr. Norman Cahi. Affectionately known as the “dentist to the stars,” Cahi has a quest for learning, a thirst for knowledge, and a deep interest in his roots and the history of his past.

In a continuation of the series which began earlier this month, Cahi travels to Sandton, also known as ‘Africa’s richest square mile.’ This upscale commercial and residential district north of the city of Johannesburg, is acclaimed for its towering skyscrapers and world class infrastructure. It is also home to some of the nation’s most luxurious homes, churches and other facilities, and one of Johannesburg's most elite business districts, with many company’s headquarters located in Sandton. This had led to eye catching architecture sprawled across the suburb.

Dr. Cahi captures these images in this photographic series. From beautiful buildings, manicured lawns as well as buildings which have been standing for decades, Cahi’s photographs depict a sensual journey through Sandton and its surrounding suburbs. One of Dr. Cahi’s images is the Roman Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception in Rosebank. “I married the love of my life Alida here on 1/2/1986 and our son was baptised here in 1989,” Cahi said. “It therefore holds very treasured memories for me.”

Other images include the St Teresa’s Mercy school as well as the Discovery headquarters which is now a Sandton landmark. “It is magestic and beautiful and an architectural masterpiece,” Cahi said. “It glistens at night like a maharani and I have snapped it so many times in different lighting.” Meanwhile, during Cahi’s venture through Joburg for this series, he was impressed by the manicured gardens he stumbled across.

“These are images I shot driving one morning through Illovo , Inanda and Sandhurst.” “The topiary trees on the sidewalk takes such talent, skill and time to perfect and is indeed a work of art,” he said. “In a side pan handle, I also came across the now abandoned former mansion, and loved the old stone masonry sign.” “’What memories this home may hold for its former master and mistress.”

Despite Sandton’s beauty, the area stands in contrast to some of Joburg’s underdeveloped regions, including its neighbour, Alexandra, whichwas featured in previous #DrCahiTakesJoburg editions. Cahi explained that it was his awareness and passion for travel and a love for capturing moments in time which had taken him on a journey across colourful Joburg, images of which he shares with his hundreds of friends and followers on social media each week. Cahi has dedicated his life to oral healthcare for 40 years and is one of the pioneers of teeth whitening and cosmetic dentistry in South Africa. Together with his daughter Chelsea, and prosthodontist brother, Emile, he runs the Cahi Dental & Prosthodontic Practice in Parktown North.