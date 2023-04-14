PHOTO ESSAY: #DrCahiTakesJoburg - The inner city’s hope in the face of destitution and decay

Joburg – In this brand-new Saturday Star photography series, Dr Cahi Takes Joburg, we feature the work of acclaimed Joburg dentist Dr Norman Cahi. Affectionately known as the “dentist to the stars”, Cahi has a quest for learning, a thirst for knowledge, and a deep interest in his roots and the history of his past.

In a continuation of the first series, which began earlier this month, Cahi travels to Hillbrow and Joubert Park in the Joburg inner city. Cahi recalls how, despite the “deprivation, decay, destruction, destitution, and dirt, these people live their lives in the hope of staying safe and healthy”. “The resilience of the human spirit shines through these people,” Cahi told the Saturday Star.

These images were captured in the morning during late March while residents of these Joburg CBD regions were starting their days. Meanwhile, Cahi has fond memories of going with his parents and grandparents to these areas to see the Christmas lights in the 1960s and the 70s. “It was a special once-a-year treat, and we would then go into Hillbrow to eat at The Porterhouse steak restaurant or the nearby Bella Napoli,” he said.

“This was followed by the most delectable waffle and soft serve at the Milky Lane.” Meanwhile, Cahi explained that it is his awareness and his passion for travel, and a love for capturing moments in time which have taken him on a journey across colourful Joburg, which he shares with his hundreds of friends and followers on social media each week. Cahi has dedicated his life to oral healthcare for 40 years and is one of the pioneers of teeth whitening and cosmetic dentistry in South Africa.

Together with his daughter Chelsea, and prosthodontist brother, Emile, they run the Cahi Dental and Prosthodontic Practice in Parktown North. Most notably, the family has been working with the Miss SA Foundation for about seven years after they were approached by beauty queen Claudia Henkel, who held the title in 2004 and has worked for the organisation to provide dental care to the finalists. His job as a dentist is to make people smile, literally, but it is his love for photographing art, architecture and the beauty of Joburg, which he hopes will evoke a sense of nostalgia.