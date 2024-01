Dr Norman Cahi shares some of Joburg’s beauty, and the not-so-beautiful parts too.

“I was always taught by my extraordinary late parents that ‘travel is the university of life’ and over the past 60 years, I have had the privilege and pleasure of travelling widely. But not all travel is smooth sailing. Attitude is the difference between an ‘ordeal’ and an ‘adventure’. Here are some of the best images I have from my morning walks in my hometown Johannesburg,” says Dr Norman Cahi.