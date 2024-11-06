Photo Essay ONLINE: Dr Cahi takes flowers

Flowers have always been a pleasure to me. Throughout my travels I make a point of visiting gardens, homes, restaurants and parks to celebrate life amongst the beauty of fresh blooms. In my hurried life I make a special note of deliberately stopping " to smell the roses ". I'm delighted to share some of my favourite images with you. Enjoy.

Of course nothing beats the Picture perfect purple profusion of these Jacarandas which only bloom at this time of the year.

My wife shares my passion for flowers and fills our home weekly with colour and light with fresh simple arrangements.

Our national flower the King Protea stands proud and tall ... on my recent walk through Kirstenbosch.

Fauna along the paths of Kirstenbosch bring such joy to me. Flowers open with the sun and blooms best between 11 am and 4 pm, especially if you face the petals with the sun behind you.

Exquisite floral display along a gravel driveway near Franschhoek... what a delight to come across.

The striking beauty of cascading Bougainvillea is always a sight to behold. I came across this gorgeous growth in Chelsea Village Wynberg and immediately went into the cafe for a wonderful breakfast.

Tulips are my all time favourite... and my good wife always ensures a fresh vase on my desk for me to enjoy.

My clinic is never without fresh flowers too. Together of course with pictures of my beautiful boy.