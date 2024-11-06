Flowers have always been a pleasure to me. Throughout my travels I make a point of visiting gardens, homes, restaurants and parks to celebrate life amongst the beauty of fresh blooms. In my hurried life I make a special note of deliberately stopping " to smell the roses ". I'm delighted to share some of my favourite images with you. Enjoy.
Photo Essay ONLINE: Dr Cahi takes flowers
Each morning at sunrise after my walk or gym I stop for black tea at my favourite cafe, Glenda’s in Hyde Park mainly to marvel at her artistic display of flowers. It makes me start a busy day surrounded by colour and peace. Pictures: Dr Norman Cahi.
Published Nov 6, 2024
