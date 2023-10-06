PHOTO ESSAY: Why Botswana’s Okavango Delta is the crown jewel of the world’s wildlife destinations

Johannesburg – In this Saturday Star photography series, Dr Cahi Takes Joburg, we feature the work of acclaimed Johannesburg dentist Dr Norman Cahi. Affectionately known as the “dentist to the stars”, Cahi has a quest for learning, a thirst for knowledge and a deep interest in his roots and the history of his past.

In this series, we feature the follow-up of Cahi’s visit to the Okavango Delta in Botswana. This time, he and wife stayed at Chiefs Island in the middle of the Moremi game reserve. “Botswana is probably the world's top wildlife destination and the Okavango Delta is the crown jewel,” he told The Saturday Star. “It won’t ever disappoint.” In his images, he captures nature in its elements as animals of all kinds are seen roaming. Some are feeding, others are drinking and it is a wonder to see the wildlife in their element.

Cahi also captures captivating shots of the Okavango Delta at sunset, as well as its majestic skies. “What an awesome privilege it is to be taking these pictures from the heart of the Okavango Delta on Chiefs Island in the beautiful bush land of Botswana,” he told The Saturday Star. The Okavango Delta was internationally recognised in 2014 as the 1000th UNESCO world heritage site.

“The Delta is alive with wildlife and an abundant bird life which makes it a must-see for all travellers.” Cahi said. Cahi’s passion for photography comes from his passion to capture moments in time. This journey has taken him on a journey across the globe which he shares with his hundreds of friends and followers on social media each week. Cahi has dedicated his life to oral healthcare for 40 years and is one of the pioneers for teeth whitening and cosmetic dentistry in South Africa. Together with his daughter, Chelsea, and prosthodontist brother, Emile, he runs the Cahi Dental & Prosthodontic Practice in Parktown North.